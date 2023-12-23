The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 201st.
  • The Tigers record 79.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.1 the Commodores give up.
  • Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than it is averaging away from home (78.3).
  • The Tigers are allowing 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.5).
  • In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.