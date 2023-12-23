Saturday's game features the Memphis Tigers (9-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) squaring off at FedExForum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-63 victory for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (16.5) against Vanderbilt. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -16.5

Memphis -16.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -1600, Vanderbilt +900

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Memphis (-16.5)



Memphis (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Memphis is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Vanderbilt's ATS record this season is 3-8-0. The Tigers have hit the over in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times. The two teams average 147.2 points per game combined, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allow 72.5 per outing (223rd in college basketball).

The 36.7 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 183rd in college basketball, and are 1.1 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31% from long range.

The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and give up 87.6 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.6 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (250th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.