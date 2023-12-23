Saturday's contest that pits the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Memphis, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup against Vanderbilt. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -16.5

Memphis -16.5 Point Total: 150.5

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Memphis (-16.5)



Memphis (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Memphis has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Vanderbilt's ATS record this season is 3-8-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times. The two teams average 147.2 points per game combined, 3.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 223rd in college basketball.

Memphis grabs 36.7 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) while conceding 37.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and give up 87.6 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Memphis has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (250th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (76th in college basketball).

