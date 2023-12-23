Saturday's game at FedExForum has the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup against Vanderbilt. The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Memphis (-16.5)



Memphis (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Memphis is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Vanderbilt's ATS record this season is 3-8-0. A total of six out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Commodores' games have gone over. The two teams average 147.2 points per game combined, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball while giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball) and have a +75 scoring differential overall.

Memphis averages 36.7 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 37.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31.0% from long range.

The Tigers' 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 159th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.6 per game (251st in college basketball) and force 13.6 (74th in college basketball action).

