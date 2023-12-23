Our computer model predicts the No. 24 James Madison Dukes will defeat the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, December 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

James Madison vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-1.5) Over (40.5) James Madison 30, Air Force 20

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Dukes have beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

James Madison has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Dukes have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

The average total for James Madison games this season has been 50.5, 10.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

So far this season, the Falcons have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Air Force is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

Falcons games have hit the over in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The average point total for Air Force this year is 2.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Dukes vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 35.2 18.5 34.5 16.3 35.8 20.7 Air Force 27.6 17.9 38.2 19.2 24.8 18.6

