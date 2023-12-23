The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSEX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 240.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In three of 27 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have gone over 240.5 points.

Memphis has an average total of 218.5 in its contests this year, 22 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 3 11.1% 106.4 229.2 112.1 235 222.8 Hawks 15 53.6% 122.8 229.2 122.9 235 238.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

Four of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-7-0) than it has at home (4-9-0).

The Grizzlies score 16.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Hawks allow (122.9).

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 11-16 5-4 10-17 Hawks 7-21 5-11 18-10

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Point Insights

Grizzlies Hawks 106.4 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-17 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-12 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 11-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 8-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

