The Memphis Grizzlies (6-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (9-12). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSEX

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are receiving 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Santi Aldama is putting up 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.2 points, 2.8 boards and 10.6 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest (ninth in league).

Dejounte Murray posts 20 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela puts up 10.8 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 16.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 boards.

Saddiq Bey averages 13 points, 1.2 assists and 6 boards.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Grizzlies 122.2 Points Avg. 106.2 122.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.1 46.7% Field Goal % 43.5% 36.9% Three Point % 33.3%

