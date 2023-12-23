The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.3)

Hawks (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Grizzlies sport an 11-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-21-0 mark from the Hawks.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 5-11 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (37%).

The Grizzlies have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-10).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are scoring just 106.4 points per game (worst in NBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are surrendering 112.1 points per game (10th-ranked).

Memphis ranks 24th in the NBA with 42 boards per contest, but it is giving up 45.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Grizzlies haven't put up many assists this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game.

With 15 forced turnovers per game, Memphis is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 12th in the NBA by sinking 13 treys per game, but they own a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

