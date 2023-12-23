Can we count on East Tennessee State to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 102

East Tennessee State's best wins

On November 24 against the Norfolk State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in the RPI, East Tennessee State secured its signature win of the season, a 55-35 victory at a neutral site. With 14 points, Breanne Beatty was the top scorer against Norfolk State. Second on the team was Courtney Moore, with 11 points.

Next best wins

54-39 at home over Campbell (No. 159/RPI) on December 17

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 223/RPI) on November 11

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 231/RPI) on November 19

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 232/RPI) on December 3

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on November 15

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), East Tennessee State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

The Buccaneers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, East Tennessee State has drawn the 303rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Buccaneers' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

ETSU has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Coker Cobras

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Coker Cobras Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

