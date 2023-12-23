2024 NCAA Bracketology: Chattanooga Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Chattanooga to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Chattanooga ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|147
Chattanooga's best wins
Chattanooga notched its signature win of the season on December 3, when it secured a 59-53 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to the RPI. Raven Thompson dropped a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and one assist in the matchup against Mississippi State.
Next best wins
- 64-54 over Kent State (No. 119/RPI) on November 24
- 72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 124/RPI) on December 14
- 52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 155/RPI) on December 17
- 49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on November 29
- 57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on November 10
Chattanooga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- Chattanooga has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Chattanooga faces the 218th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Mocs' 15 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Chattanooga has 15 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Chattanooga's next game
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
