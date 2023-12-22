Williamson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Williamson County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cookeville High School at Battle Ground Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Classical School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
