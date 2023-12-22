Sumner County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Beech High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
