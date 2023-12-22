High school basketball is on the schedule today in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Riverdale High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 21
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Smyrna High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall County High School at Siegel High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.