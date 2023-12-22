Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braden Housley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zion Young: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|154th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|66.2
|326th
|318th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|74th
|283rd
|33.9
|Rebounds
|36.0
|220th
|236th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|85th
|184th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|335th
|10.4
|Assists
|9.5
|352nd
|191st
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.5
|233rd
