The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacob Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Braden Housley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zion Young: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Parsa Fallah: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 154th 75.8 Points Scored 66.2 326th 318th 78.1 Points Allowed 66.1 74th 283rd 33.9 Rebounds 36.0 220th 236th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 85th 184th 7.4 3pt Made 6.4 264th 335th 10.4 Assists 9.5 352nd 191st 12.0 Turnovers 12.5 233rd

