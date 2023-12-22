Friday's contest that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8) against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Utah, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cedar City, Utah

Venue: America First Event Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 73, Middle Tennessee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-4.8)

Southern Utah (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Southern Utah has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Middle Tennessee is 3-8-0. The Thunderbirds have an 8-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Blue Raiders have a record of 3-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee averages 34.8 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball), compared to the 35.0 of its opponents.

Middle Tennessee hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Middle Tennessee has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.8 (257th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

