The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles put up 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 72nd.

The Hoyas score an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgetown is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

Marquette averaged 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (69.7).

The Hoyas gave up fewer points at home (76 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.

Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule