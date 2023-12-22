Lawrence County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lawrence County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeKalb County High School at Loretto High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.