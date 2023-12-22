Knox County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.