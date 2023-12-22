Today's G League slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Oklahoma City Blue taking on the Cleveland Charge on NBA TV.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch Long Island Nets vs Iowa Wolves

Watch Oklahoma City Blue vs Cleveland Charge

Watch vs

Watch Greensboro Swarm vs Salt Lake City Stars

Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce vs Osceola Magic

Watch Wisconsin Herd vs Texas Legends

Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Final: Teams TBA

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.