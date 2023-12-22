The Utah State Aggies (8-1) will face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 19.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank
32nd 83.9 Points Scored 67.5 314th
83rd 66.8 Points Allowed 69.8 154th
88th 38.8 Rebounds 37.5 145th
145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.9 67th
298th 5.9 3pt Made 8.3 105th
8th 18.9 Assists 10.5 333rd
129th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 221st

