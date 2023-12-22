East Tennessee State vs. Utah State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (8-1) will face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 19.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|32nd
|83.9
|Points Scored
|67.5
|314th
|83rd
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|154th
|88th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.5
|145th
|145th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|67th
|298th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|8th
|18.9
|Assists
|10.5
|333rd
|129th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|221st
