Two streaking squads hit the court when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Buccaneers, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-17.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-17.5) 142.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Buccaneers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Utah State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

