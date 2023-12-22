How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Buccaneers, winners of four in a row.
East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: MW Network
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, East Tennessee State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 143rd.
- The Buccaneers' 71.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- East Tennessee State is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 East Tennessee State is scoring 15.2 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (63.0).
- At home, the Buccaneers allow 59.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.6.
- East Tennessee State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.0%) than away (31.1%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 73-72
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/15/2023
|Tusculum
|W 105-43
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/20/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
