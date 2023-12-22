Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Buccaneers, winners of four in a row.

East Tennessee State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, East Tennessee State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 143rd.

The Buccaneers' 71.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.

East Tennessee State is 6-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 East Tennessee State is scoring 15.2 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (63.0).

At home, the Buccaneers allow 59.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.6.

East Tennessee State makes more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.0%) than away (31.1%).

