Friday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (7-5) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Buccaneers earned a 60-48 win against Gardner-Webb.

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 69, East Tennessee State 59

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' best victory this season came against the Norfolk State Spartans, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers secured the 55-35 win at a neutral site on November 24.

East Tennessee State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 173) on November 24

54-39 at home over Campbell (No. 183) on December 17

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 206) on December 3

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 240) on November 19

60-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 284) on December 14

East Tennessee State Leaders

Nevaeh Brown: 12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Kendall Folley: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jakhyia Davis: 6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%

6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 36 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

6.6 PTS, 36 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Courtney Moore: 9.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 59.1 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 51.8 per contest (10th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

At home the Buccaneers are scoring 60.9 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging on the road (57.4).

East Tennessee State is conceding fewer points at home (49 per game) than on the road (59).

