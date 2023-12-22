DeKalb County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeKalb County High School at Loretto High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.