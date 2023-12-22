The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

This season, the Mocs have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Chattanooga is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Mocs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 206th.

The Mocs put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 77.5 the Panthers give up.

Chattanooga has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Chattanooga scores 79.9 points per game at home, compared to 79.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Mocs have played better at home this season, giving up 61.3 points per game, compared to 78.0 in road games.

Chattanooga is draining 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 3.2% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.8, 37.0%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule