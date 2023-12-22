The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mocs have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • Chattanooga is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 206th.
  • The Mocs put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 77.5 the Panthers give up.
  • Chattanooga has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • Chattanooga scores 79.9 points per game at home, compared to 79.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Mocs have played better at home this season, giving up 61.3 points per game, compared to 78.0 in road games.
  • Chattanooga is draining 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 3.2% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.8, 37.0%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan W 112-51 McKenzie Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M W 88-72 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb W 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/3/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

