The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Belmont vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins' 69.0 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 61.1 the Buckeyes allow.
  • Belmont is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Ohio State's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Buckeyes score 82.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allow.
  • When Ohio State totals more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.
  • Belmont is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
  • This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Belmont Leaders

  • Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG%
  • Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
  • Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee W 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb W 70-51 Curb Event Center
12/17/2023 @ Kennesaw State W 65-54 KSU Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 UIC - Curb Event Center
1/4/2024 Illinois State - Curb Event Center

