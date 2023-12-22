The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Belmont vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 69.0 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 61.1 the Buckeyes allow.

Belmont is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Ohio State's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Buckeyes score 82.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allow.

When Ohio State totals more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.

Belmont is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bruins give up.

The Bruins' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG%

14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Belmont Schedule