Belmont vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 22
Friday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) and the Belmont Bruins (7-3) facing off at Value City Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.
The Bruins' last outing on Sunday ended in a 65-54 win over Kennesaw State.
Belmont vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Belmont vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 76, Belmont 62
Other MVC Predictions
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins notched their signature win of the season on December 3, when they grabbed a 71-57 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Belmont is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.
Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on December 3
- 76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 74) on November 10
- 70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 158) on December 6
- 83-61 over Northwestern (No. 228) on November 25
- 75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 241) on November 15
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
- Kendal Cheesman: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54)
- Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 69 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and allowing 61.7 per contest, 133rd in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential.
