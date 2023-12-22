Austin Peay vs. Ohio December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dez White: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Daniel Loos: 3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay vs. Ohio Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|305th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|79.9
|86th
|57th
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|269th
|253rd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|34.6
|268th
|101st
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|183rd
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|314th
|11
|Assists
|11.9
|273rd
|88th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9
|19th
