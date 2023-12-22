Friday's contest at F&M Bank Arena has the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) matching up with the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a win for Ohio by a score of 72-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Austin Peay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-4.7)

Ohio (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Austin Peay's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, and Ohio's is 3-6-0. The Governors have hit the over in two games, while Bobcats games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 66.8 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per contest (38th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Austin Peay averages rank 252nd in the country. Its opponents grab 35.3 per outing.

Austin Peay makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Governors rank 268th in college basketball with 90.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 108th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Austin Peay has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.2 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (23rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (142nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.