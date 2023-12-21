The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8) will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up just four more points per game (63.6) than the Red Wolves allow their opponents to score (59.6).

UT Martin has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Red Wolves average 71.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.7 the Skyhawks give up.

When Arkansas State puts up more than 69.7 points, it is 5-0.

UT Martin is 1-5 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Red Wolves are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Skyhawks allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Skyhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% more than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Martin Leaders

Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)

15.7 PTS, 2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64) Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG% Norah Clark: 9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule