UT Martin vs. Arkansas State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) will face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UT Martin vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Kenley McCarn: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anaya Brown: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
