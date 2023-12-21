On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Thomas Novak going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

Novak has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and two assists.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

