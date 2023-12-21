The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) travel to face the North Alabama Lions (4-7) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score just 4.4 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Lions give up to opponents (71.8).

Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

North Alabama's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Lions average 72.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.9 the Golden Eagles allow.

North Alabama is 4-4 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Lions are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (45.6%).

The Golden Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Reghan Grimes: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Reagan Hurst: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.4 FG%

