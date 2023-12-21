Thursday's contest features the North Alabama Lions (4-7) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) facing off at Flowers Hall in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for North Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Golden Eagles enter this matchup after a 77-59 win over Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 69, Tennessee Tech 68

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles defeated the No. 291-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stetson Hatters, 65-59, on November 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 70th-most losses.

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 over Stetson (No. 291) on November 25

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 305) on December 18

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Reghan Grimes: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Reagan Hurst: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.4 FG%

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (205th in college basketball).

