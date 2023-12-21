The Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Tarleton State matchup.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-22.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-22.5) 139.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Volunteers games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Tarleton State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Texans' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee is eighth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (15th-best).

The Volunteers were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

