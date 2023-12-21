Tennessee vs. Tarleton State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Tarleton State matchup.
Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-22.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-22.5)
|139.5
|-8000
|+2200
Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Volunteers games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
- Tarleton State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- In the Texans' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Tennessee is eighth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (15th-best).
- The Volunteers were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
