The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Tennessee has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 67th.
  • The Volunteers record 78.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 62.8 the Texans give up.
  • Tennessee has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).
  • Tennessee sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% in away games.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois W 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena

