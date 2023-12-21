How to Watch Tennessee vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Louisville (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Abilene Christian vs Arkansas (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Lamar vs LSU (9:00 PM ET | December 21)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Tennessee has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 67th.
- The Volunteers record 78.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 62.8 the Texans give up.
- Tennessee has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).
- Tennessee sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|W 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.