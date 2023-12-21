The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Tennessee has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 67th.

The Volunteers record 78.2 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 62.8 the Texans give up.

Tennessee has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).

Tennessee sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% in away games.

