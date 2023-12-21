In this season's Boca Raton Bowl, the Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Syracuse is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Florida has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Syracuse To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 South Florida To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

