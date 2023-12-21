High school basketball is on the schedule today in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 20

12:00 AM CT on December 20 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at Smyrna High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 21

11:00 AM CT on December 21 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelbyville Central High School at Blackman High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 21

11:00 AM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Forrest High School at Riverdale High School