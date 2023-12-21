Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 36 points (1.1 per game), with 16 goals and 20 assists in 32 games (playing 18:48 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Roman Josi has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (13 goals and 13 assists).

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim has four goals and 18 assists to total 22 points (0.7 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Predators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 1 1 2 1

