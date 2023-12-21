Predators vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) host the Nashville Predators (18-14) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Flyers have won three straight games.
Predators vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flyers (-125)
|Predators (+105)
|6
|Flyers (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won six, or 40.0%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville has a record of 5-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Predators have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 32 games this season.
Predators vs Flyers Additional Info
Predators vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|90 (23rd)
|Goals
|100 (13th)
|81 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (17th)
|10 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (10th)
|14 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Nashville went 4-6-0 against the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.
- Nashville has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Predators have scored 100 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 99 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- Their +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
