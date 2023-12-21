On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Phillip Tomasino going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Tomasino has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

