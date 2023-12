There are six games featuring an OVC team on Thursday in college basketball action.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Evansville Purple Aces at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes vs. Little Rock Trojans 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - UT Martin Skyhawks at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

