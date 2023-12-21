Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bearden High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21

11:30 AM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Creek High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 21

2:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Madisonville, KY

Madisonville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21

5:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Princeton, KY

Princeton, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Houston County High School