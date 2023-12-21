The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bisons put up an average of 65.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-0.

Kentucky is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Wildcats record are the same as the Bisons allow.

When Kentucky puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.

Lipscomb is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bisons allow defensively.

The Bisons shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 48.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

Lipscomb Schedule