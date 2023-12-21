We have high school basketball competition in Knox County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bearden High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21

11:30 AM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Bearden High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

4:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben Davis High School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21

6:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Princeton, KY

Princeton, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maumelle High School at Knoxville Catholic High School