Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 21?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeremy Lauzon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauzon stats and insights
- In three of 32 games this season, Lauzon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lauzon has no points on the power play.
- Lauzon's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
