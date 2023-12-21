Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hamilton County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at Carolina International School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hamilton High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy at Pinson Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
