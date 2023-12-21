The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (18-14) at home on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

The Predators are 7-3-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 29 total goals (seven power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 26.9%). They have conceded 26 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-130)

Flyers (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Pick Em

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 5-0-5 record in overtime contests this season and an 18-14 overall record.

Nashville has earned 16 points (8-4-0) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned four points (2-7-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Predators have scored three or more goals in 20 games, earning 32 points from those contests.

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 14 games this season and has recorded 18 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 8-7-0 (16 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Predators went 10-7-0 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 6th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.09 13th 7th 32.6 Shots 30 22nd 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31 18th 31st 10.2% Power Play % 20.87% 18th 4th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 23rd

Predators vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

