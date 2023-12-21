Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 21?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 12 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has taken six shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- Forsberg has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
