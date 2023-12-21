Thursday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (9-3) and Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) going head to head at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Mocs' most recent game was a 53-49 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Chattanooga vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 67, Chattanooga 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Mocs' signature win of the season came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 32), according to our computer rankings. The Mocs registered the 59-53 home win on December 3.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Chattanooga is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Spiders have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Chattanooga has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 32) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 135) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 161) on December 14

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 162) on November 10

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168) on December 17

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

17.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Raven Thompson: 13.1 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

13.1 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

5.2 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Karsen Murphy: 6.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs put up 64.6 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 53.2 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +149 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Mocs are averaging 7.3 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (62.0).

Chattanooga is giving up more points at home (55.8 per game) than away (50.5).

